Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City, which has seen its population grow five-fold in the last six years, has had its share of monumental ribbon cuttings. There have been ribbon cuttings for new highways and bypasses, numerous infrastructure facilities, and a new high school.

While all of those new much needed facilities have been needed to serve the community’s growing population, there was still one obvious absent community need - an indoor recreation facility.

And on Friday, Sept. 23, Watford City community leaders and residents celebrated the opening of the Rough Rider Center, a 269,000 square foot, $101 million facility that will not only meet the area’s indoor recreation needs, but be a beacon to new families and companies that are looking to make Watford City their home.

