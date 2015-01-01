Latest News

Deputy back at work

Posted 9/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Chris Cloud will be hardware-free this week.

McKenzie County’s deputy sheriff returned to Rochester last Friday for a final surgery to remove screws from his pelvis after a wreck Sept. 2, 2015, when a semi t-boned Cloud’s vehicle near Cartwright, sending him to Bismarck and Rochester with injuries to his feet, hand, arm and pelvis.

“The wreck was kind of difficult getting through,” he said from his office looking at the entrance to the Alexander Public School where he now works as a school resource officer in addition to patrol duties.

Coming to work as the SRO at Alexander’s and East Fairview’s schools, Cloud was unwavering that the accident would not sideline him.

