Oil production ‘essentially flat’

Posted 9/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



North Dakota’s oil production stayed steady in July, rising about one fifth of a percent, the industry’s top regulator said Friday, Sept. 16.

“Oil production ... is just essentially flat,” Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director said. “I think we were really expecting there might be some decline. It still is in the works. There were enough completions of a enough good wells ... that allowed industry to maintain production above a million barrels a day.”

North Dakota netted 31.9 million barrels in July, or 1.029 million barrels a day. Gas production saw a 2 percent rise with an 89 percent total statewide while wells increased by seven.

