Heritage Day kicks off area’s autumn

Posted 9/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Daniel Stenberg doesn’t want to hear if it might rain on Saturday.

That’s the day of the 18th annual Heritage Day, when Stenberg and other McKenzie County Heritage Park members have machinery demonstrations, reminisce panels and native dancing lined up for the local event.

“It’s the kickoff to autumn,” Stenberg, the park’s director, said. “One of the park’s most anticipated events.”

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Heritage Day will feature demonstrations of old-time farm machinery, highlighted by threshing.

