Latest News

Sheriff awaiting audit results on receipt book

Posted 9/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger’s investigation into over $8,400 missing from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office for 2014 is nearly complete.

The sheriff told the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, that his work will be done once Eide Bailly returns results on a receipt book found last month. Det. Sgt. Korey Lass had yet to send the book into the accounting firm as of Sept. 8 due to the volume of other casework, Schwartzenberger said.

“That’s what the holdup is right now,” the sheriff said. “I want to get that to (Eide Bailly) first so (they) can tie that all together and get an additional report. As far as I’m concerned, then internally, we’re done with that ...”

The Sheriff’s Office had interviewed former dispatchers and former employees as part of its investigation, Schwartzenberger said.

