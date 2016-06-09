Latest News

Watford City’s mayor won’t resign before Nov. 8 election

Posted 9/06/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



While voters will determine North Dakota’s next governor Nov. 8, the fate of Watford City’s mayor will come after then.

Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford, Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Burgum’s running mate, said Thursday, Sept. 1, he will not resign before the election as he awaits its outcome and weighs the options before him if elected to lieutenant governor.

Sanford and the city have three or four options if voters choose the Republican ticket.

If Burgum and Sanford are successful, the mayor will submit his resignation to the Watford City City Council, which can do nothing and put council president Phil Riely in charge of meetings while leaving an open seat, Sanford said.

