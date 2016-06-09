Latest News

Sneak preview planned for new Rough Rider Center

Posted 9/06/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Just a few weeks out from the Rough Rider Center’s opening, Flint Christensen forgot to order garbage cans for the massive facility.

“Have you ever booked a long trip and you wonder what all did you forget?” Watford City Park District’s facility manager said. “I was doing an initial walk-through of what all we needed and I realized I had not ordered a single indoor garbage can.”

Overlooking little things is easy in a project of a 268,000-square foot, $83 million event center, Christensen added, but finishing touches are coming together before the facility’s Friday, Sept. 16, preview when tours will take place on the front end of a ceremony for the new football field before the high school’s homecoming football game.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer