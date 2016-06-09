Latest News

Audit finds money missing from Sheriff’s Office

Posted 9/06/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Over $8,400 is missing from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office for 2014, an audit found last year.

In its internal controls examination of the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office for calendar year 2014, Eide Bailly found a deposit shortage of sheriff’s fees and North Dakota 24/7 fees totaling $8,410.73. The audit released last November also identified a deposit shortage of between $8,940.90 and $11,511.90 attributable to ND 24/7 fees, a subset of the overall shortage of over $8,400.

The issue of the missing monies dates back to early 2015 when McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger took office Jan. 1 that year.

