Stolen pork chops turns nasty

Posted 8/30/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A Marson Contractors employee is facing a terrorizing charge after knife throwing reportedly stemming from stolen pork chops at an Alexander workforce housing residence.

John Phillip Shaeffer, 51, of Alexander has been charged with felony terrorizing, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to an on-site chemical test after his arrest Monday night, Aug. 22, during a traffic stop near mile marker 174 on U.S. Highway 85.

