Rocking Watford City

Posted 8/30/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Under a small tree planted in downtown Watford City rests a small stone painted like a ladybug.

A flat, jack o’lantern-painted rock sits in the shade of an electric box outside Kum & Go, and a pink, painted stone hides behind purple bushes adjacent to the Watford City Police Station.

Where they are now could be anywhere.

These rocks and dozens of others are part of Watford City Rocks, a Facebook group Devin Killpack launched in July to spread positivity and happiness through messages on small, painted stones hidden throughout town and relocated when discovered and photographed for the online group.

