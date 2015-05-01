Latest News

County, school face discrimination complaints

Posted 8/30/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Two investigations are underway and one is pending into alleged discrimination against former McKenzie County and school district employees.

Former county planner Walter Hadley’s complaint is under investigation by the North Dakota Department of Labor, labor commissioner Troy Seibel said.

Hadley filed his complaint in August 2015, alleging he “was subject to harassment and was denied raises given to other employees” while “nothing was done” in response to his concerns.

Hadley “was constructively discharged” on May 1, 2015. He declined an interview, citing pending litigation.

