County continues 911 talks

Posted 8/23/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



As McKenzie County officials continue to debate county dispatch services, more questions than answers have arisen.

At the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the North Dakota Association of Counties, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department and Watford City Police discussed complexities of current services and future possibilities. The county is currently contracted through state radio for dispatch services while Zuercher computer-aided dispatch services report as well.

Last month, the board heard state radio representatives discuss the potentials of a shift to the Zuercher CAD to service the county rather than sending 911 callers to state radio in Bismarck to dispatch local responders.

