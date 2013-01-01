Latest News

Rodenbiker resigns as State’s Attorney

Posted 8/23/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County’s State’s Attorney resigned last week as he accepted a federal position in Fargo.

Jake Rodenbiker resigned Wednesday, Aug. 17, in a letter to county auditor Linda Svihovec. His last day is Thursday, Sept. 15. Rodenbiker and his family are returning to his hometown of Fargo where he has accepted an Assistant U.S. Attorney position for the district of North Dakota.

“I along with my wife have decided it is best for our family to take root elsewhere,” Rodenbiker wrote to Svihovec.

Rodenbiker became McKenzie County State’s Attorney in January 2014 after Dennis Johnson resigned from the office in September 2013 after 31 years.

