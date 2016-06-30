Latest News

Owner, worker face arson, insurance fraud charges in fire

Posted 8/16/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Anna Marquardt, 37, the owner of TJ’s Pizza, and 28-year-old employee Lisa Stoll, are facing charges of arson and insurance fraud as the result of a fire that destroyed the Watford City restaurant on June 30, 2016.

According to Art Wahlgren, Watford City police chief, the pair was arrested following an investigation by his department, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the insurance company.

“It is heartbreaking the way that things worked out,” stated Wahlgren. “But the more that we looked into it, we thought there was more to the fire.”

According to court documents, two of the business’ computer towers, which were damaged in the fire, were delivered to the BCI’s Williston office where information from TJ’s surveillance videos was recovered.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer