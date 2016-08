Latest News

Mold strikes courthouse

Posted 8/16/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A musty smell led to the discovery of mold in the McKenzie County Courthouse earlier this month.

A slow drip of rainwater from an abandoned telephone conduit or pipe caused the mold to form inside of the far northwest wall of a public works conference room, facility manager Nate Carlson said.

