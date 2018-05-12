Sports

Young Wolves wrestling team takes to the mats

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City wrestling team kicked off its 2018-2019 season on Tuesday, Nov. 20, when the Wolves traveled to Minot to take on the defending state runner-up Magicians.

The Wolves were victorious in four of the seven junior varsity matches prior to the varsity dual, but lost five of the seven matches that were contested in the varsity dual and forfeited the other seven weights. The Wolves fell, 66-12, in the varsity dual.

Mitch Greenwood, Wolves head coach, says that the team is struggling to fill a lot of weight classes so early in the season.

“We have some guys bunched up at weights and need some time for some of them to lose weight and spread themselves out in the line-up,” states Greenwood.

