Sports

Wrestling Wolves take fourth at Velva tournament

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The wrestling team was busy over the weekend as the varsity team competed in the Kenmare Tournament on Friday and the junior varsity and junior high team competed in Stanley on Saturday.

This week the Wolves varsity team will be competing in the Linton Holiday Tournament, which will feature more than 25 teams from across the state along with a couple of South Dakota teams. Linton’s Holiday Tournament is the largest Class B tournament in the state prior to Christmas and this will be the first time that Watford City has attended this tournament. And on Saturday, several of the team’s younger wrestlers will be competing in the Junior High State Tournament in Minot.

