Sports

Wrestlers to host Turtle Mountain on Thursday

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Wolves wrestlers had a full weekend of action as Watford City traveled to Dickinson for a conference dual on Thursday night and then competed in the 54th annual Bismarck Rotary Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

This week the wrestlers will be back in action on Thursday as they host the Turtle Mountain Braves in a home dual, which is also Parent’s Night. On Friday and Saturday, Watford City will be at the Rugby Panthers Invitational Tournament, which will feature a mix of around 25 Class A and Class B teams from around the state.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer