Sports

Wrestlers to host Mandan to open Class A season

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

When Watford City opens its 2018-19 wrestling season on Friday, Nov. 16, the Wolves will be fielding a very young team as they host Mandan in their first Class A dual.

“We only have three seniors, a couple juniors, and a handful of freshmen and sophomores on this year’s team,” states Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach. “Youth is kind of the theme for us this year as the majority of our team is made up of junior high wrestlers right now.”

While Greenwood knows that having a team of young wrestlers will make it difficult for them to compete in their first year of Class A wrestling, he is excited about the future of Watford City’s wrestling program.

“We’re not going to throw these young kids into situations that they aren’t ready for,” states Greenwood. “We’re building for a successful transition to Class A wrestling and that means developing our younger kids the same way that we would even if we had a stable full of juniors and seniors.”

