Sports

Wrestlers to host Dickinson in home dual

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City wrestlers faced a long and difficult week of wrestling last week as the Wolves traveled to Sidney on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to take on the Eagles, the No. 1 team in Montana before competing against Turtle Mountain in a dual meet on Thursday. The Wolves then competed in the Bismarck Rotary Tournament over the weekend.

The next match for the Wolves will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, when Watford City hosts Dickinson in the high school gymnasium. Action will start at 6 p.m. with junior varsity and exhibition matches.

