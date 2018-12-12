Sports

Wrestlers take second at Kenmare

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity wrestling team didn’t fare well against WDA opponents, Jamestown and Bismarck High, on Thursday when the Wolves competed in the Bismarck Triangular. The Wolves fell to Jamestown, 78-3, and to the Demons, 78-6.

“We were very short-handed for the varsity duals as a number of our wrestlers were out of action due to illness, injuries, and a couple were in Las Vegas competing in the Junior National Finals Rodeo,” stated Mitch Greenwood, Wolves head coach.

Watford City only filled six varsity weights for the two matches with Beau Matson being the only wrestler to come away with wins in each of the duals.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Mandan in a dual on Dec. 13, before traveling to Devils Lake on Saturday for a tournament.

