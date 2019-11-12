Sports

Wrestlers take ninth at Velva Tournament

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City wrestling team dropped a pair of duals this past Thursday as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s and Minot High in a triangular meet at Watford City High School.

The Wolves then scored 103 points to place ninth at the Velva Tournament over the weekend.

This week Watford City’s wrestlers will be on the road as they take on Mandan in a dual on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then compete in the Kenmare Invitational on Friday.

