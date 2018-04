Sports

Wrestlers repeat as state duals champs

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City youth wrestlers emerged as the state champions for the second year in a row at the N.D. State Youth Duals on Friday, March 23, in Bismarck.

The Wolves, who entered the tournament as the defending state champions, received a first round bye and then crushed Gackle-Steele, 54-6, to move to the semifinals.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer