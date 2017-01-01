Sports

Wrestlers open season with second place finish at New Town

Posted 11/22/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team opened its 2017 season with a second place finish and three champions at the New Town Tournament this past Saturday.

“Overall I was very pleased with the results on Saturday,” stated Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach. “Our goal for the younger kids was to get some experience and just compete as hard as we could, and I think they did that. Our older, more experienced kids looked pretty good for their first times out as well.”

