Sports

Wrestlers fall to Legacy, Grenora

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team competed in two meets this past week as they fell to Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, before dropping a close home dual to Mondak on Friday.

The Wolves will travel to Larimore on Friday for three duals before competing in the Larimore Invitational on Saturday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer