Sports

Wrestlers fall to Jamestown in WDA dual

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s wrestlers were on the road last week as the Wolves traveled to Jamestown for a WDA match on Thursday, Jan. 23, before competing in the Badlands Classic Tournament in Killdeer on Saturday.

The Wolves fell to Jamestown, 71-9, with Ethan Dennis and Beau Matson winning matches for Watford City.

Dennis picked up a pin in 2:58 over Sam Schlepuetz at 113 pounds, while Beau Matson recorded a victory in his first match of the year against No. 4-ranked Austin Kessler.

