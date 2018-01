Sports

Wrestlers claim three championship crowns in Levi Wisness Classic

Posted 1/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s wrestling team had a huge week of home wrestling action as the Wolves took the mats in the W.C.H.S. gym for the first time this season on Thursday night and wrapped up their home stand on Saturday evening including a dual with Sidney, a seven-team dual on Friday and the Levi Wisness Classic on Saturday.

