Sports

Wrestlers carry good momentum into holiday break

Posted 12/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s wrestlers had a solid week of competition as they hosted the Mandan Braves in their first home event of the 2018-2019 season.

While the final score did not look great on the scoreboard, Mitch Greenwood, Wolves head coach, says the team put up a good fight with Mandan winning the match, 52-21.

“Mandan received 30 of their points from forfeits in five weight classes that we failed to fill,” stated Greenwood. “Of the eight matches wrestled, each team came away with four wins.”

