Sports

Wrestlers back in home action

Posted 1/16/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity wrestling team had a full week of action as they hosted a home dual on Thursday, Jan. 3, against the Turtle Mountain Braves before competing in Rugby at the Panthers Booster Invitational.

This week the Wolves will travel to Bismarck Legacy for a dual on Thursday evening before hosting a quadrangular with Velva, MonDak, and the Sidney JV on Friday night at the high school starting at 5 p.m.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer