Sports

Wrestlers advance three to title bouts in Rugby Tournament

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City wrestlers had a busy weekend traveling to Belcourt on Thursday night for a dual and then competing in a two-day tournament in Rugby on Friday and Saturday.

The dual against Turtle Mountain Community High School ended up in a loss for the Wolves. The final score was 60-18 with three Wolves wrestlers picking up wins by pin.

The Wolves will be back in action this coming week as they make the first and only home appearances of the season. They will host Sidney in a dual on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and then a 7-team dual tournament on Friday starting at 3 p.m. Watford City will then host a 10-team individual tournament, the Levi Wisness Classic, on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with finals starting at approximately 3:30 p.m.

