Sports

Wolves’ offense no match against Devils Lake

Posted 8/29/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City was no match against Devils Lake this past Friday as the Wolves fell to the Firebirds, 26-6, to open their 2018 football season.

“Our players played hard. The attitude and effort were there,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “But after losing 9 starters on the offensive side of the ball to graduation last season we knew it would take some time for our inexperienced players to adjust to playing at the varsity level.”

Devils Lake had 279 yards of offense in the game, while the Wolves were held to just 63 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Devils Lake would score the first touchdown late in the second quarter and then tack on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 20-0 lead.

“We struggled offensively on Friday night, but defensively we played pretty well,” stated Johnsrud. “Devils Lake had the football on our end of the field most of the game.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer