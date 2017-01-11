Sports

Wolves win battle in the trenches against Jamestown

Posted 11/01/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The last time that Watford City’s varsity football team faced Jamestown was in the Wolves second game of the season. At that time, with Watford City missing several key players and the Blue Jays’s depth being a major factor, Jamestown walked away with a 43-6 win.

So when Watford City squared off against the Blue Jays again last Saturday in the Class AA quarterfinals, the question on everyone mind’s was would the outcome of this game be different.

Yes, the Wolves had their full compliment of starters. And yes, Watford City had gotten better as evidenced by their six straight wins, including a huge win over Bismarck St. Mary’s, after getting off to an 0-3 start.

But Jamestown was big and strong. Like the Wolves, the Blue Jays have been improving. And still, on the depth chart, Jamestown definitely had the advantage over the Wolves.

Statistically, heading into Saturday’s crucial game where both teams were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, Jamestown was definitely the favored team.

But maybe somebody forgot to tell that to Watford City.

