Sports

Wolves will be fielding a young football team

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After wrapping up last year’s football season with a 7-4 record with a senior laden team, Watford City’s 2018 football season is going to be bringing a lot of new faces to the field.

“After graduating 13 seniors, 9 of whom started on both sides of the ball, we will be relying on some younger players to assert themselves on the field this fall,” states Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “We only have 8 seniors and we will rely on them to lead our younger players.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer