Sports

Wolves upset Coyotes for second win of the season

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team put an end to their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday, Jan. 8, as the Wolves upset the Williston Coyotes, 68-58. But the Wolves just came up a little short against Dickinson on Thursday evening as the Midgets edged Watford City, 63-56.

This week the Wolves, who are 2-11 on the season, will host Bismarck Legacy at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, and Bismarck St. Mary’s at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be played at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer