Sports

Wolves to take on Stanley on Friday

Posted 9/25/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While Watford City’s offense showed some improvement as the Wolves took on the Central Cass Squirrels in Class AA football action on Friday, the Wolves are still struggling to find their first win.

Compared to their loss to Devils Lake where the Wolves only had 30 yards of total offense, on Friday, Sept. 20, Watford City managed to gain 108 yards, including one touchdown.

But that small gain wasn’t enough as the Wolves fell to the Squirrels, 32-6.

“We had some costly miscues and turnovers that really dictated the game,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “They ran a double pass on their first possession for a touchdown as our safety bit on the run and they executed the play.”

