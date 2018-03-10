Sports

Wolves to take on Saints in Class AA football

Posted 10/03/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Turtle Mountain put a damper on Watford City High School’s Homecoming activities last Friday as the Braves dominated the Wolves, 36-0, in Class AA football action.

“Our kids played hard on Friday night, but offensively we were not able to move the ball consistently or gain any momentum,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach on the loss. “It seemed like every time we got a little shot of energy from a good play, a penalty or other miscue would pop up.”

Turtle Mountain would get on the scoreboard first as the Braves returned a Watford City punt 30 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter. The Braves would score twice in the second quarter to build a 22-0 halftime advantage.

“Defensively we were unable to make stops at crucial times in the game,” stated Johnsrud. “But their running backs and quarterback were tough to bring down and difficult to tackle in the open field.”

