Wolves to host Devils Lake in opening football action

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach, got his first look at his athletes as Watford City scrimmaged against Williston, Beulah and Heart River last Saturday.

And, according to Johnsrud, the scrimmage went well and accomplished two goals.

“The first goal was that we would not have any injuries,” states Johnsrud. “The second was to find things we need to work on.”

According to Johnsrud, he and his coaching staff had a good idea of what to expect from our seniors going into the scrimmages. And their performance didn’t disappoint the coaches.

“Our seniors played well and have a very good handle on the offense and defensive schemes,” states Johnsrud. “And our younger athletes performed well in their first varsity action. There were a lot of positives.”

