Sports

Wolves take two from Braves

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City split in varsity baseball action this past week as the Wolves picked up two more wins on Tuesday, April 9, as the Wolves swept the Turtle Mountain Braves, 14-4 and 2-1, in non-conference action before falling to Bismarck Legacy, 14-4 and 10-0.

This week the Wolves, who are 4-4 on the season, will be on the road as they travel to Minot on Thursday, April 18, and to Williston on Tuesday, April 23.

