Sports

Wolves take second at Williston meet

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls track team got out of the gates fast in their first meet of the season on Friday, March 22, as the Wolves claimed six first place finishes to take second place at the Thrivent Indoor Meet at the Williston ARC.

“We started off having a great meet,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “The girls impressed me with their performances and it looks like we will have good things to come. We held our own against the Class A teams that were present.”

In the first year of competing at the Class A level, Brown says that while his team is lacking in numbers, he has great competitors.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer