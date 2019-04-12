Sports

Wolves take on Coyotes to open boys basketball season

Posted 12/04/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After going 5-17 in their first year of playing Class A basketball and losing his starting five to graduation, Dave Gumke, Wolves head coach, knows that this is going to be a rebuilding year for the Watford City High School boys basketball team.

“We’re heading into our second year of Class A basketball with a very young and inexperienced team,” states Gumke. “I am excited to see how they develop. The nice thing about being young is that you have these players in the program for multiple years getting better together.”

The top two players returning from last year’s squad will be La-vores Monroe and Javyn McGorman.

The Wolves will open their 2019-20 season on Friday, Dec. 6, when they travel to Williston.

