Sports

Wolves stun St. Mary’s in Homecoming win

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In a thrilling Homecoming game win on Friday night the Wolves defeated the St. Mary’s Saints, the No. 2-ranked team in Class AA football, 24-22.

While St. Mary’s would get on the scoreboard first with a 32-yard field goal to open the first quarter, Watford City would answer back on a six-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Knutson to Brett Skarda to give the Wolves a 6-3 lead at the end of the quarter.

Watford City’s defense kept the Saints out of the end zone for the remainder of the first quarter and the next two quarters, while the Wolves’ offense would tack on scores in the second and third quarters to build their lead to 18-3 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

