Wolves struggling to find second win

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

After winning their first game of the season, the Watford City Wolves boys basketball team has been struggling to find another win as they dropped their next six games.

In their past three outings, Watford City fell to Our Redeemer’s, 71-51, Bowman County, 63-61, and Bismarck St. Mary’s, 91-58.

But the Wolves are hoping that a win is just around the corner this week as they host Lewis & Clark-North Shore on Thursday before traveling to Stanley on Saturday, Jan. 13.

