Wolves string together a three-game winning streak

Posted 1/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After seeing their season record fall to 3-6, the Watford City girls basketball team picked up three straight home wins to get their record back to .500.

The Wolves strung together wins over Class A Turtle Mountain before rolling over Trenton and Bowman County.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Class B rivals, Killdeer and Beulah, before taking on Class A Dickinson High on Monday, Jan. 29.

