Sports

Wolves still looking for first football win

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was not the home opener that the Watford City Wolves were hoping for last Friday as Devils Lake rolled over the Wolves, 42-0, in varsity football action.

In a completely lopsided game, the Firebirds dominated both sides of the ball as Devils Lake would gain 327 yards of total offense, while holding Watford City’s offense to just 33 yards.

Devils Lake, which competes in the Class AA East Region, would score two touchdowns in the first quarter and then added 20 points in the second quarter to lead Watford City, 36-0, at halftime.

