Sports

Wolves state tournament bound

Posted 5/30/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

For the fifth straight year, Watford City’s varsity girls softball team will be headed back to the State Class B Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament.

The Wolves punched their ticket to the big show on Tuesday with a second place finish at the West Region Tournament.

The Wolves cruised to the championship game crushing Washburn, 31-3, and Wilton-Wing, 6-1, to advance to the title game against Des Lacs-Burlington.

In the regional title game, the Wolves fell to the Lakers, 4-3, on a game winning single.

In opening round action of the State Class B Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament the Wolves will be taking on Hillsboro-Central Valley at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, in Jamestown.

“I’m excited about making it back to State for the fifth straight year,” stated Devin Langerud, Wolves’ head coach. “Our batting is picking up and our defense is playing very well.”

A key to the Wolves performance at State, according to Langerud, will be continued great pitching by Mikka Haugeberg and and catching by Avery Sundeen.

“Our pitching and catching were dead on during the regional tournament,” stated Langerud. “We’re going to need those two to lead our defense heading into the state tournament.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer