Wolves split in baseball action

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s fast start to the baseball season came to a halt last week as Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Glenburn-Bowbells-Kenmare whipped up on the Wolves, 23-0. But Watford City would bounce back from their loss to 10-run Lewis & Clark on April 17, before closing out the week with losses to Velva and Des Lacs-Burlington on April 19.

The next action for the Wolves will be on April 26, when they travel to Bismarck St. Mary’s before hosing Des Lacs-Burlington at 4:30 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center. Watford City closes out this week’s schedule when they travel to Makoti on May 1 to take on Lewis & Clark.

