Sports

Wolves send 8 to State

Posted 2/13/18 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

You couldn’t ask more from the nine wrestlers that Watford City sent to this past Saturday’s Region IV Individual Wrestling Tournament as the Wolves qualified eight to the 2018 State Class B Wrestling Tournament, which begins on Thursday at the Fargo Dome.

The Wolves claimed two regional champions in Connor Dennis and Jackson Faller, while Braedon Gumke and Antonio Garcia finished in second place.

The Wolves claimed three third place finishers in Liam Shannon, Beau Matson and Hunter Schwartzenberger, while Tel Sorenson finished in fourth place.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class earn the right to advance to the state tournament.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer