Wolves run well at Bismarck

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Kayla and Jaelyn Ogle paced the Watford City Wolves girls cross country team to a seventh place finish at the Anderson/Stavn Invite this past Saturday in Bismarck.

Kayla took second against a strong field featuring many of the best Class A runners in the state with a time of 18:52.26, while her sister, Jaelyn, finished one place behind with a time of 19.01.60.

“It was another great weekend for the Lady Wolves,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “The girls ended up in 7th place which I thought was a great accomplishment, as many of the best teams in the state were competing at this meet.”

