Sports

Wolves run out of gas in second half

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team ran out of gas in the second half as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Legacy, 73-42, in their only WDA action this past week.

This week the Wolves, who are still looking for their first win, will be traveling to Bismarck where they take on Century on Friday evening and Bismarck High on Saturday afternoon.

Watford City will be back in action at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when Bismarck Saint Mary’s comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. game at the Rough Rider Center.

