Sports

Wolves post big wins over Minot, Jamestown

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls varsity basketball team could be peaking at just the right time as the Wolves picked up two big WDA wins this past week knocking off Minot and No. 5-ranked Jamestown to improve their season record to 6-14 and 5-14 in conference play.

The Wolves, who have now strung three wins together, will be traveling to Dickinson for a WDA Tournament play-in game against the Midgets. The date and time of that play-in game will be determined later.

